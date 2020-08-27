Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 20:33 |ID: 165490 | Print

🔴 Live: ICEL mourning ceremony, 8th night of Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of England online mourning programme, entitled as “Ashura in today’s mirror”, on 8th night of Muharram 2020.

You might also like
Video: IMAM at home, 6th of Muharram
Video: AIM mourning programme, 2nd night of Muharram
Live from Baynul-Haramayn: Recitation of Ziyarat of Imam Hussain (A.S)
Today: Online talks on appropriate relationship between males and females
Video: "Mawla all I have" by Noureddine Alkathemy
Online programmes to celebrate Eid Al-Ghadeer
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *