Is it allowed to perform Sijdah on Tasbih beads made of clay? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani's answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about performing Sijdah on Tasbih beads made of clay.
Question: Considering that Tasbih beads do not stick to forehead completely; is it allowed to perform Sijdah on Torbah of Tasbih?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: There is no problem with clay made Tasbih even if the beads do not stick together.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
