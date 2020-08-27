Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 09:50 |ID: 165493 | Print

Is it allowed to perform Sijdah on Tasbih beads made of clay? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about performing Sijdah on Tasbih beads made of clay.

Question: Considering that Tasbih beads do not stick to forehead completely; is it allowed to perform Sijdah on Torbah of Tasbih?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: There is no problem with clay made Tasbih even if the beads do not stick together.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *