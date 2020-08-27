French Defense Minister arrives in Baghdad

SHAFAQNA- The French defense minister arrived in the Iraqi capital on Thursday on an official visit to discuss a number of issues.

A source in an interview with a Baghdad Al-Youm reporter emphasized that Florence Barley had arrived in Baghdad to talk to the international coalition forces about the fight against ISIS.

The source added: “During this visit, the French Minister of Defense is scheduled to discuss with the Iraq’s Prime Minister, President and Minister of Defense about respect for Iraqi sovereignty and Turkish military attacks in the north of the country.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English