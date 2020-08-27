Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 20:59 |ID: 165578 | Print

🔴 Live: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre mourning ceremony, Muharram 8th

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Imam Khoei Islamic Centre mourning ceremony in London, UK, on 8th night of Muharram 2020.

You might also like
July 31: Live recitation of Dua Arafah
Today: Virtual program to celebrate birth anniversary of Imam Ali-un-Naqi ( A.S)
Video: Muharram Message From Seyyed Hashem Moosavi
OneShiaOneMessage/Imam Hussain (AS) told us everything, we just have to listen
Video: "Mawla all I have" by Noureddine Alkathemy
Video: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 2nd night of Muharram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *