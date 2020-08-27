Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 12:13 |ID: 165580 | Print

Pope to resume public audiences

SHAFAQNA- The Vatican announced that the Pope will resume public audiences from Sept. 2.

The Vatican shut out the public in March, following the COVID-19 outbreak in Italy, with the pope instead making his address via a video link.

In his video address on Wednesday, the pope said the pandemic had aggravated social inequalities, with some children seeing their education interrupted and poorer nations lacking the resources to help them deal with the crisis, Reuters reported.

