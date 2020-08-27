Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 14:53 |ID: 165612 | Print

US Secretary of State Pompeo Meets Oman’s Sultan

SHAFAQNA- US  Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met the Sultan of Oman Thursday .

“Arrived in Oman and will meet with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al-Said,” Pompeo wrote on his Twitter account.

Before Oman, Pompeo paid a visit Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his Mideast tour, according to AA.

 

 

 

