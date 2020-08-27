US Secretary of State Pompeo Meets Oman’s Sultan

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/POMPEO.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-27 14:53:592020-08-27 16:38:24US Secretary of State Pompeo Meets Oman's Sultan
SHAFAQNA- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met the Sultan of Oman Thursday .
“Arrived in Oman and will meet with Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tarik Al-Said,” Pompeo wrote on his Twitter account.
Before Oman, Pompeo paid a visit Israel, Sudan, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during his Mideast tour, according to AA.
