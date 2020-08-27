https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/saudi-1.jpg 432 768 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-27 15:05:342020-08-27 16:36:37Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Iraq
Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Iraq
SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Iraq on Thursday.
“I was pleased to visit Iraq today, a country that we have deep ties with, which are taken from history and will see an ambitious future,” Prince Farhan said after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Saudi royal said he discussed with Mr Al-Kadhimi the relations and common challenges between the two nations, The National reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!