Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Iraq

SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Iraq on Thursday.

“I was pleased to visit Iraq today, a country that we have deep ties with, which are taken from history and will see an ambitious future,” Prince Farhan said after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Saudi royal said he discussed with Mr Al-Kadhimi the relations and common challenges between the two nations, The National reported.