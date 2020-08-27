Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 15:05 |ID: 165620 | Print

Saudi Foreign Minister arrives in Iraq



SHAFAQNA- Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan visited Iraq on Thursday.

“I was pleased to visit Iraq today, a country that we have deep ties with, which are taken from history and will see an ambitious future,” Prince Farhan said after meeting Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Saudi royal said he discussed with Mr Al-Kadhimi the relations and common challenges between the two nations, The National reported.

 

