Activists demand release of detained Kashmiri journalist

SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of journalists have written a letter to Indian Prime Minister calling for the release of detained Kashmiri journalist.

The letter, released by the Committee for Protection of Journalists, has been signed by 400 journalists and civil society members worldwide. Asif Sultan was arrested on Aug. 27, 2018 .The 34-year-old journalist covered politics and human rights for Kashmir Narrator, a monthly news magazine published from Srinagar, capital of the Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. He is married and has a 2-year-old daughter, who was six months old when he was arrested, according to AA.