Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 19:55 |ID: 165672 | Print

Video: Muharram mourning ceremonies in Karbala

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Muharram mourning ceremonies are being held in Karbala, Iraq, observing anti-coronavirus health protocols.

Every year with the arrival of the mourning month of Muharram, black flags are raised over the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala and black banners are installed in different parts of the holy shrine.

You might also like
Gen. Soleimani was to deliver a message to Saudi, says Envoy
Iraq: Hussaini mourning ceremonies under health measures+Photos
#ARBAEEN WALK - Millions converge to Karbala to mark the world’s largest pilgrimage
Infographics: 62 Key Points about Imam Husayn (A.S) and the Event of Karbala (Part 10)
Pakistani man aims to provide shade for Arbaeen pilgrims in Iraq
Supreme Religious Authority gives recommendations to Iraqi government to improve the country
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *