Video: Muharram mourning ceremonies in Karbala
SHAFAQNA-Mehr News Agency: Muharram mourning ceremonies are being held in Karbala, Iraq, observing anti-coronavirus health protocols.
Every year with the arrival of the mourning month of Muharram, black flags are raised over the holy shrine of Imam Hussein (PBUH) in Karbala and black banners are installed in different parts of the holy shrine.
