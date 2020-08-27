Saudi FM meets with Iraqi PM

SHAFAQNA- The Saudi Foreign Minister met with Mustafa al-Kazemi during his official and unexpected visit to Iraq.

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud arrived in the Iraqi capital Baghdad an hour ago on an unannounced official visit.

During the visit, he is scheduled to discuss some political, security and economic issues between Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

“Saudi Arabia is a real partner for Iraq, and Iraq seeks to establish special relations based on the historical relations between the two countries and to build a better future for the two sides,” Kazemi said.

He stressed the importance of activating coordination committees between Iraq and Saudi Arabia and what serves the interests of both countries.

The Saudi Foreign Minister also stressed that Riyadh hopes to strengthen cooperation between the two countries and activate the agreements signed between the two sides.

He added: “Saudi Arabia is waiting for the imminent visit of the Iraqi Prime Minister to Riyadh.”

The two sides discussed bilateral economic cooperation and achieving a balance in oil production that would reduce the burden of economic problems on Iraq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English