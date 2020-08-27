Boko Haram kills 75 people in Nigeria

SHAFAQNA- PressTV:At least 75 people have been killed by the Boko Haram terrorist group in Nigeria’s northeastern province of Borno, a report says.

The massacre occurred in the town of Gwoza, Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency quoted Ali Ndume, a senator and chairman of the Senate Committee on the Army, as saying on Wednesday.

Ndume said that despite the security operations in the flashpoint region, people were being killed by Boko Haram almost on a daily basis, warning that the situation was very bad in the area. “Even as a senator, I still can’t go to Gwoza because it’s not safe,” he said.

On Monday, Amnesty International said in a report that at least 1,126 people had been killed in rural areas across several states in central and northeastern Nigeria amid an alarming escalation in raids and kidnappings by armed bandits since January.

Northwestern Nigeria has been wracked by years of violence involving clashes between rival communities over land, attacks by heavily-armed criminal gangs, and reprisal killings by vigilante groups.

Nigeria also faces the terrorist activities of the Takfiri Boko Haram group in the northeast, conflicts in central states, and other militant activity in the Niger Delta to the southeast.

Boko Haram’s violence has spilled over into the neighboring countries of Chad, Niger, and Cameroon, which have created a joint military force to fight the terrorists.