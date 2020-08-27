Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 21:11 |ID: 165721 | Print

French Foreign Minister calls for emergency reforms in Lebanon

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for emergency reforms in Lebanon.

“The international community will not sign a blank cheque if the they (Lebanese authorities) don’t put in place the reforms. They must do it quickly… because the risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

Le Drian said that it’s for the Lebanese authorities to assume their responsibilities. They are trained and competent, but they have made a consensus among themselves for inaction and that’s no longer possible. The president told them that when he went on Aug. 6 and will repeat it when he is in Beirut on Tuesday,” according to Reuters.

You might also like
PM Hariri: Israel wants new war against Lebanon
Lebanon: No progress in formation of a new government
Lebanon, Iran , Iraq, Israel Lebanon, Iran, Iraq call out Israel's 'declaration of war'
President of Parliament of Lebanon making pilgrimage to Imam Hussain Shrine (Photos)
Lebanese demonstrators storm ministry buildings
MENA region holds some of the worst records of freedom of expression
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *