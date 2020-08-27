https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/FRANCE-1.jpg 512 726 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-27 21:11:062020-08-27 21:11:06French Foreign Minister calls for emergency reforms in Lebanon
French Foreign Minister calls for emergency reforms in Lebanon
SHAFAQNA-French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for emergency reforms in Lebanon.
“The international community will not sign a blank cheque if the they (Lebanese authorities) don’t put in place the reforms. They must do it quickly… because the risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.
Le Drian said that it’s for the Lebanese authorities to assume their responsibilities. They are trained and competent, but they have made a consensus among themselves for inaction and that’s no longer possible. The president told them that when he went on Aug. 6 and will repeat it when he is in Beirut on Tuesday,” according to Reuters.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!