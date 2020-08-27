French Foreign Minister calls for emergency reforms in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA-French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called for emergency reforms in Lebanon.

“The international community will not sign a blank cheque if the they (Lebanese authorities) don’t put in place the reforms. They must do it quickly… because the risk today is the disappearance of Lebanon,” Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio.

Le Drian said that it’s for the Lebanese authorities to assume their responsibilities. They are trained and competent, but they have made a consensus among themselves for inaction and that’s no longer possible. The president told them that when he went on Aug. 6 and will repeat it when he is in Beirut on Tuesday,” according to Reuters.