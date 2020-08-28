The Story of Ali Akbar a.s

He was born on the 11th of Sha’ban, in the year of 33 A.H. From the point of view of dignity and handsomeness, there has been no parallel to Ali Akbar (as).

Ali Akbar ibn Hussain had a loud beautiful voice. It was he who always recited Adhan. On the morning of the day of Ashura, Ali Akbar recited the Adhan. Everyone knew that it was the last time they would hear his Adhan. Imam Hussain (as) began to weep when Ali Akbar began his Adhan. The ladies could also be heard crying in their tents.

Imam (as), when his son requested to go to battle, permitted him. He lowered his head, while tears encircled his eyes, he raised his forefinger towards the Heavens and said,

“Oh Allah! You be the witness that I have dispatched this young man to the battlefield to wage war on the enemy – who from the view of handsomeness, perfection, and character was most similar to Your Prophet (saw). And whenever I used to be eager to see the Holy Prophet (saw) I looked upon his face. Oh Allah! Deprive them from the blessings of earth, make their population scattered, inducing discard among them! Because they have invited me with the promise of uprising in my support, instead they arose against me and are least reluctant from spilling my blood.”

The Imam (as) then looked toward Omar b. Sa’d and called out,

“May Allah deprive you from His mercy, make your affairs inauspicious, and impose upon you some one, who after me, will cut off your head from your body in your bed. And may Allah cut off you bonds of relationship as you have overlooked my relationship with the Holy Prophet (saw).” “Lo! Allah preferred Adam, Noah, and the family of Abraham, and the family of Imran above (all His) creatures. They were descendants of one another. And Allah is Hearer, Knower.” – The Holy Qur’an (3:33–34)

This is when Ali Akbar (as) roared like a lion, attacking the enemy as he recited the famous verses,

“I am Ali – son of Hussain, son of Ali, By Allah! We are closer to the Holy Prophet, I will attack you with my spear until it is bent, I will defend my father with my sharp sword, As it is expected of a Hashimite-Alawite youth, How Ibn Ziyad (la) dares issue orders about us.”

Ali Akbar, despite the thirst of 3 days with no water, was untouched by the enemy. He returned to his father and asked,

“Oh my father! This thirst is killing me as well as this armament is hurting me, is there a cup of water which would renovate my strength to combat the enemies?”

Imam Hussain cried, for Ali was his great sacrifice,

“Oh my son… Continue to battle, it will not be long before you grandfather (saw) brings you a cup of water after which you will never feel thirsty again.”

As Ali Akbar returned to the battlefield he recited the following,

“Truly, the war manifest the inner essence of a valiant, The truthfulness of claims is proved at the end of war. By Allah! I am not going to be separated from you, Until forcing your swords to be retired in their sheaths.”

There are two accounts of what tragedy comes next. A tragedy so great it has caused the skies to weep for Hussain (as). One is as follows:

Murra b. Minqadh Adbi, may the curse we send down on him stick like a leech until the end of time, was tired of seeing the heroic fighting of Ali Akbar (as). The cursed one utters the following,

“The sins of all the Arabs upon my neck, that if this youth comes near me, and I don’t inflict the sorrow of separation upon his father’s heart!”

As Ali Akbar (as) approaches the cursed enemy, and as he is in the midst of battling the other enemies, he is struck by the la’na. A spear pierces his blessed chest, and as he falls to the ground it breaks, leaving only the metal head in his chest. He calls out his Salaams to his father.