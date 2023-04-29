What to do when a big vow cannot be fulfilled? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about not being able to fulfill a vow.

Question: Some people make big vows for small cases out of worry or emotions and when the problem is solved, they have difficulty to fulfill the vows. Must the vows still be fulfilled in such cases?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If the vow is so big that has no religious logic/virtue; such a vow is invalidated (Batel).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA