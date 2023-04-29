English
International Shia News Agency

What to do when a big vow cannot be fulfilled? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

0

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about not being able to fulfill a vow.

Question: Some people make big vows for small cases out of worry or emotions and when the problem is solved, they have difficulty to fulfill the vows. Must the vows still be fulfilled in such cases?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: If the vow is so big that has no religious logic/virtue; such a vow is invalidated (Batel).

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

Related posts

Islamic Law on fasting: Making the intention to fast

asadian

Islamic Laws on fasting: Making the intention to fast before or after mid-day

asadian

Islamic Law on Fasting: Intention to fast when one doubts that it is the last day of Sha’ban or first day of Ramadhan

asadian

Islamic Law on fasting: Acts which invalidate a fast; Eating and drinking

asadian

Islamic Laws on fasting: Acts that invalidate a fast

asadian

Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast – Ascribing something false to Allah (SWT), Prophet (PBUH) and Imams (A.S)

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.