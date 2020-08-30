OneShiaOneMessage/ We will never foget your bravery and loyalty Ya Abbas (A.S)
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Here is several Instagram posts :
السلام علیک یا ابوالفضل عباس علیہ السلام! 💔 شیعہ ملٹی میڈیا Ya Abal Fadhl al-Abbas (A.S) Muharram, Ashura, Karbala
