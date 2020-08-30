The media of the al-Abbas’s (A.S) Holy Shrine provides free satellite broadcasting frequency

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The media of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine provides free satellite broadcasting frequency to make the recipient in the heart of the Ashura event.

The Media Department of the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, through its Al-Kafeel Center for Art Production, announced the provision of free satellite broadcasting frequencies without the slogan -logo- (clean) of high quality, for transmitting the Ashura event from the heart of the capital of the Hussaini rituals and its cradle; the holy Karbala, making its echo and impact reach all the parts of the globe, in addition to the activities of the Holy Shrine, with more than (55) fixed and portable cameras, which were distributed inside and outside the two holy shrines, and between them.

The deputy head of the aforementioned department, Mr. Ahmed Sadiq, said: “According to the plan drawn up by the department’s administration, which is compatible with the situation in which we live in light of the repercussions of the spread of the Corona epidemic, free frequency has been provided according to the following data:

Satellite: Eutelsat 7A at 7.0 East (W3A)

DOWNLINK: 12680.200 H

MOD: DVBS2

QPSK

FEC: 5/6

Sr: 3250

HD / MPEG-4 “.

Sadiq called for all local and international satellite channels that intend to cover these rituals, as the center devoted its technical and human efforts to this mission, which falls within the media plan of the Holy Shrine, at the highest levels. And it is also possible to follow the broadcast or download it and view the details of the rest of the programs on social media:

Youtube

FB

Instagram

Twitter