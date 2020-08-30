Al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine organizes daily Ashura councils while adhering to health directives

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine organized a series of Ashura councils at different times and places, taking into account adherence to the health conditions recommended by the Supreme Religious Authority and the Ministry of Health.

Among those councils is a council that is held every evening in the hall of ceremonies of the Holy Shrine, and in the presence of a very limited number of the servants of the Holy Shrine of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him), recalling what happened on such days against Imam al-Hussayn, his family and companions, and these sessions will continue for nine days starting from the first night of the holy month of Moharram. And it is Sayed. Hisham Al-Battat who will lecture there.

The Majlis, which was recorded and broadcasted through many communication windows in addition to the live broadcast windows, revolves around the topic of al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) who is the heir of the prophets, and addresses a number of specific Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussayn (peace be upon him) and focuses on the Ziyarat Wareth, as it is one of the most famous Ziyarat narrated by Imam As-Sadeq (peace be upon him), in which he overlooks some of the dimensions of the Ziyarat of Imam Al-Hussayn (peace be upon him), and the educational, ideological, ethical and other teachings it contained, with a discussion of the concepts that the Ziyarat included.