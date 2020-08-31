Karbala: Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (A.J) in Muharram 2020+Photos

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: The Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (God hasten his holy reappearance) is covered with the black banners of Ashura mourning and its staffs contribute to organizing the passage of condolences’ processions.

The Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (may God hasten his holy reappearance) is one of the departments of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, and as it is every year in Moharram, its walls were covered with black banners of the Ashura mourning and the flag of sadness rose on top of its dome.



The Head of the Maqam Department, Haj Adnan Al-Da’eef, explained to the Al-Kafeel network, saying: “The Maqam is used to hold a number of mourning activities and events every year that commemorate the martyrdom of Imam Al-Hussain (peace be upon him), his family and companions (may God be pleased with them), but because of the conditions that the world and Iraq are going through, our activities for this year were limited to some activities, in line with the health situation and the directives of the supreme religious authority and the recommendations of the relevant authorities.



Among the things we have done is to spread the features of sadness and grief to all the halls and walls of the Maqam, in addition to a comprehensive maintenance of the lighting system was carried out in it and made its dominant color red, which also included its grid, as the sterilization works that accompany the periodic cleaning work continued.”



He added: “The Sewing Division of the Gifts and Vows Division provided us with what we need from the banners of sadness, and at the top of which is the flag of the Maqam’s Dome, which was changed in conjunction with the change of the flags of the dome of Imam Al-Hussain (AS) and his brother Abal-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) on the eve of the first of Muharram, which is a black banner with the words written (Ya Qa’em Aal Mohammad) in red. In addition to that, groups of the Maqam servants have been sent to contribute to the organization of the processions movement that passes the adjacent street, and to achieve the principle of social distancing recommended by the competent authorities.