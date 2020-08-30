Covering the floor of al-Abbas (A.S) Holy Shrine with 5000 square meters of red carpet

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: As part of preparations and the continuous work in the holy month of Moharram, the Department of the Care of the Sanctuary at the al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine started furnishing the sanctuary of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) with a red carpet on an area of 5250 square meters, and same amount of nylon that was put under it.

According to what was explained to Al-Kafeel Network, Deputy Head of the Department Mr. Zain Al-Abidin Al-Quraishi: “This carpet covered the entire area of the holy sanctuary, as well as the entrances of its gates, in order to preserve the rugs of the shrine on the one hand and on the other hand to facilitate the passage of processions of condolences and visitors, which are witnessing an increase in their numbers.

With the help of some departments of the holy shrine, including Sayed servants Division, the department of the sanctuary’s care has removed the carpets of the holy shrine to store it, then clean the floor and put a nylon layer then put the red carpet and past its parts with a special machine to make it look like a single piece and also to maintain its cohesion.”

Stressing that: “In compliance with the health directives issued by the Medical Affairs Division at the al-Abbas’s (p) Holy Shrine, there are continuous sterilization and cleaning work of what has been furnished using special materials.”