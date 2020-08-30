Daily Ziyarat by proxy of Imam al-Hussain and his brother Al-Abbas (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel: Daily Ziyarat by proxy of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) and will be concluded with a special Ziyarat on the tenth of Muharram.

The head of the Sayed servants’ division at the al-Abbas’s holy shrine, Sayed Hashim al-Shami, announced that a group of Sayed servants will undertake a daily Ziyarat to Imam Al-Hussayn and his brother Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (peace be upon them both), on behalf of those registered on the page of the Ziyarat by proxy on the al-Kafeel Global Network with two rak’ahs prayers.

Al-Shami added: “The Ziyarat that will be read is the Ziyarat Ashura, by which the lovers of Ahl al-Bayt (peace be upon them) remember what happened to their imam, his family and his companions in Karbala on the day of Ashura, and it is attributed to Imam Al-Baqir (Peace be upon him), and it enjoys a special status, as reciting it is recommended in many times, especially in the month of Moharram, and the Ziyarat of Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon him) is added to it.

Al-Shami explained: “These actions begin from the first day of Moharram until the ninth of it, and are concluded on the tenth by performing the special Ziyarat of Imam al-Hussayn and his brother Aba al-Fadl al-Abbas (peace be upon them both) at their holy shrines.”

He concluded: “Visitors wishing that these acts to be performed on their behalf can register via the following link: https://alkafeel.net/zyara/.”