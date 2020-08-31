Date :Monday, August 31st, 2020 | Time : 10:58 |ID: 166276 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremonies of Muharram at Imam Ridha’s (A.S) Holy Shrine

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Mourning ceremonies of first ten days of Muharram were held with full observance of health protocols in Quds Courtyard of Imam Reza’s (AS) holy shrine, having Hoj. Shahab Moradi and Vahid Hamed Moghaddam as the Speaker and eulogy Reciter respectively

You might also like
Kenya Muharram Mourning Ceremonies
Iran, Qom, Muharram Qom: Muharram ritual
Shia mourning ceremonies in Kashmir amid the adherence to hygienic measures + Video
"We are the Bright Beacons of Guidance" - Imam Hussain
The Supreme Religious Authority: He who was courageous against ISIL is the one who embodied the principles…
What Does Karbala Teach Us?
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *