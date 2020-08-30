Hazrat Abbas (A.S) advocated the truth as lost his life in the epic of Karbala

SHAFAQNA- The epic role of Hazrat Abbas (A.S) in defending the privacy of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Hussain’s unforgettable sacrifice on the Day of Ashura, is considered as a great example of humanity.

Ashura was the most appropriate battlefield for display of bravery and fidelity of Hazrat Abbas (A.S). His fidelity appeared in the highest possible level and in the most beautiful form.

Scenes and events of the epic of Karbala shows faith and fidelity and obedience of Hazrat Abbas (A.S), his chivalry, manliness and radiation of certainty and belief on the blade of long sword of Abbas (A.S), his insight in religion, steadiness in belief, persistence in creed and familiarity with martyrdom in the path of God.

We see a man in the Karbala front who was not impartial in the battle of truth and falsehood, and advocated the truth as far as losing his life. His stature was the tenacious and tall peak of valor, his heart was an immeasurable sea; his voice was rigorous and thundering. With such a lot of splendor, bravery and moral support, he was a soldier and devotee in the host of Aba Abdellah Hussain (A.S).

Abbas(A.S), the Captain; Abbas(A.S), the Commander; Abbas(A.S), the brave and strong warrior; Abbas(A.S), the Alamder – flag bearer; Abbas(A.S), the faithful brother; Abbas(A.S), the guardian of Umm Kulthoom and Bibi Zainab; Abbas(A.S), Sakina’s dearest uncle; Abbas(A.S), son of Ummul Baneen; Abbas, the lion son of Ali (A.S).

Abbas (A.S) inherited all elements of human perfection from his father and became, in the sight of Muslims, the epitome of virtue and high moral standards. Abbas (A.S) fought for defending the religion of God bravely to protect the principles of Islam that were exposed to dangers of being eradicated during the reign of the Umayyad ancestry.

Thus, he pushed himself in the fields of fighting, following his brother who raised the slogan of honor and dignity. He declared that death would be no more than pleasure, while to live with the wrongdoers would only be humiliation.

On the day of Ashura, Abbas (A.S) had to encounter unspeakable crises. Nevertheless, he did not show any item of intolerance or worry and did not utter any single word of resentment. On the contrary, he submitted the whole matter to his Lord the Most High and copied his brother, Imam Hussain (A.S), whose patience was as unshakable as heavy mountains.

Hazrat Abbas (A.S) dedicated himself to fighting on all fronts for defending his religion and raising the word of God on earth. For the sake of the principles of his religion, his hands were cut and he was martyred.

