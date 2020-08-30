Democracy known only from Shia revolution and uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Ali (A.S)/ Interview with Lebanese Christian thinker

SHAFAQNA- The uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) is a school from which the world learns the human teachings of Islam. This uprising has spread to all heavenly religions to the extent that Christians, like the Shias, imitate Imam Hussain (A.S).

Shafaqna News Agency in the framework of its daily conversations with clerics and the literature of various tribes and religions about Ashura in Muharram, has talked with Lebanese Christian thinker, philosopher and writer “Dr. Michal Kaadi” about the Imam Hussain (A.S) movement.

In this regard, he said to Shafaqna that everyone should know that the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), especially Imam Ali (A.S) and Imam Hussain (A.S), were not assigned to a specific group. Therefore, Imam Hussain (A.S) is the focal point of absolute faith among the whole of humanity.

Kaadi pointing out that in the time of Imam Hussain (A.S) many scholars and elders were with him and Christian monks were also presented and they lived in Karbala to Najaf and were always in touch with the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), added: The relationship between Christianity and the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) is close. Because Imam Ali (A.S) always included in his weekly routine a trip to Christian lands to talk and negotiate with Christian monks on Islamic issues, monotheism, and religious reform activities. Therefore, the relationship between Christians and Shia Muslims is very close.

He continued that 350 Christian authorities in the world have a positive and faithful view of Imam Hussain (A.S), as one of the leading Christian cardinals has said that ” If I were a Shia, I would worship Hussain”, and Antoine Barra also said that ” The torment of Christ (PBUH) was one tenth of the torment that Imam Hussain (PBUH) suffered”.

This writer and philosopher said that the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) was made obligatory on him by God and the same thing happened to Imam Hussain (A.S) as it happened to Christ. In the sense that what happened to the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) was from God and Imam Hussain (A.S) had to be martyred to prove that the religion of Islam is a religious logic.

Kaadi confirmed that the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) was a democratic and reformist revolution. Democracy was known only from the Shia revolution and the uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Ali (A.S). If Imam Ali (A.S) was not and was not martyred for this case, there is no trace of Islam left. Because there were many goals to destroy the religion of Islam.

“Many revolutions are inspired by Imam Ali (A.S) and even Beirut was inspired by Imam Ali (A.S) and his holy manners,” He added.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English