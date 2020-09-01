Date :Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 | Time : 16:30 |ID: 166507 | Print

🔴 Live: Montreal Noor Cultural Centre programme, Imam Sajjad (A.S) martyrdom anniversary

SHAFAQNA- Montreal Noor Cultural Centre programme, on the noon of Ashura 2020.

