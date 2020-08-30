https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/IMG_19121-300x200-1-3.jpg 200 300 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-30 21:15:252020-08-30 23:16:50Video: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre mourning ceremony, night 11th, Muharram 2020
Video: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre mourning ceremony, night 11th, Muharram 2020
SHAFAQNA- Imam Khoei Islamic Centre mourning ceremony in London, UK, on night 11 Muharram 2020.
