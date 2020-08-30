Bahraini Shia Muslims mourned on Ashura night+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Bahraini Shia Muslims mourned last night in different parts of the country in accordance with health protocols.

The following photos are related to the mourning of the Shia Muslims of this country in the Shia region of Al-Daraz, that the mourners mourned for Imam Hussain (A.S) in accordance with health protocols, including wearing a face mask and observing social distance.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English