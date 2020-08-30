Date :Sunday, August 30th, 2020 | Time : 13:52 |ID: 166569 | Print

Ashura march by car on Lebanon-Palestine border + Photo

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese people marched in the south of the country and along the border with occupied Palestine on the occasion of the anniversary of the Day of Ashura.

The Ashura march began in the southern Lebanese city of Al-Khayyam and will be held along the borders adjacent to the border with occupied Palestine.

At the end of the march, the mourners will wave the flag of Imam Hussain (A.S).

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

