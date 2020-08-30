Ayatollah Issa Qasim: Battle against normalization is one of the battles of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFAQNA- Ayatollah Sheikh Issa Qasim said: “The battle against normalization of relations with the Zionist regime is one of the battles of Imam Hussain (A.S) against Yazid in Karbala.”

Sheikh Issa Qasim, who was speaking at the Ashura night ceremony, stated: Imam Hussain (A.S) refused to have normal relations with Yazid and so, Yazid attacked that Imam.

He added: “Anyone who stands with Hussain (A.S) in the battle of Karbala, even in his heart, must also stand by the battle against the normalization of relations with the Jews and the Zionists.”

The Shia leader of Bahrain pointed out: “There is a fictitious and fierce battle that is unilaterally launched in Bahrain every year, and that is a political battle with the mourning ceremonies and processions of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his children.”

Ayatollah Qasim emphasized that we are on the path of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain, the path of God and his prophets, stating: Life is a war and this is not a Shia-Sunni issue. Yesterday’s battle is the battle of today and today’s battle is the battle of yesterday. Yesterday’s people left. Some went to heaven and some to the fire of hell, and today we are facing an experiment.

The Bahraini Shia leader added: “Yazid and the approach of yesterday and today and whoever follows it, all are trying for spiritual assassinate of any person who has the authority and the degree of patience to change the situation of the Islamic Ummah.” There is a Yazidi method in all religions, including Sunni and Shia, that fasts and prays, but does not accept that the likes of Hussain (A.S) come to work and limit their lusts. They welcome the infidels and call for Secularism and degrading relations with America and every pole of evil, arrogance and coercion. Is this Yazidi or Hossaini? This is the case in all religions.

Sheikh Issa Qasim stated: The world arena of Islam today is a place of conflict between the two groups mentioned. Yazidi group and Hossaini group. The propagandists of justice, mercy and humanity are Hossaini and the propagandists of oppression, injustice and coercion are Yazidis. Global infidelity supports the Yazidi group, but the Islamic camp has become needless due to its determination and trust in God’s line and love and sacrifice for it.

