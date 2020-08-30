Video: Mourning of the lovers of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) in London by observing health protocols

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of Shia Muslims and lovers of Hazrat Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) mourned for the martyrs of Karbala this afternoon (Sunday) in the Day of Ashura by forming mourning processions in the central streets of London.

According to IRNA, the lovers of Aba Abdullah Al-Hussain (A.S) from different nationalities gathered in London’s ‘Hyde Park Corner’ and marched to Trafalgar Square.

In this ceremony, the speakers spoke about the Ashura movement and the goals of Imam Hussain (A.S) in protecting the holy Qur’an, the religion of Islam and enjoining the good and forbidding the evil, the sufferings of the Imam, his family and companions during the days of Tasua and Ashura.

After that, the lovers of Imam Hussain (A.S), on the way to Trafalgar Square, chanted lamentations and the slogans of Labbaik Ya Hussain (A.S), celebrating the glorious movement of Imam Hussain (A.S).

The mourning processions while carrying the green and black flags and traditional banners ornamented in the name of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Hazrat Abolfazl (A.S) and observing social distancing, chanted the slogans such as Allahu Akbar (God is most great), Ya Hussain, Ya Abolfazl and Labbaik Ya Hussain, in the heart of the British capital.

Eulogists also chanted lamentations for the mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Persian, Arabic, Urdu and English along the way.

In addition to Iranian compatriots living in London, the presence of Afghan, Iraqi, Pakistani, Lebanese and Bahraini Shia Muslims was very significant.

Due to the spread of the Coronavirus, many Islamic centers, mosques, Hussainiyahs and some British cultural centers, from the beginning of Muharram, have provided special programs including religious lectures, Ziyarat Ashura recitation, Chest beating and lamentation.