A rare image of Bahraini Shia Muslims‘ chest beating on Ashura 101 years ago

SHAFAQNA- The following photo shows the chest beating ceremony of the mourners of Imam Hussain (A.S) more than a hundred years ago in one of the streets of Manama.

This image was published in cyberspace by a Bahraini activist and is written below it, that this photo is related to 101 years ago.

In this photo, as can be seen, mourning processions were circling for chest beating and mourning.

Bahraini activist Jasim al-Durazi wrote in a description of the image: “The image below is a rare image taken close-up of a chest beating ceremony on the Day of Ashura on one of Manama’s streets in 1919. At that time, they were mourning in this way.”

He continued: “This image documents the beginning of the mourning of Hussaini processions in the streets, because before this, ceremonies were held only in Hussainiyahs.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English