Date :Monday, August 31st, 2020 | Time : 06:22 |ID: 166685 | Print

Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 25 million

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The total number of novel COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed 25 million Sunday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s running data showed the global COVID-19 infections stood at 25,009,739, while death toll from the disease hit 842,709, with the number of recoveries reaching 16,411,400.

The US remains the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with over 5.96 million cases and 182,779 deaths, AA reported.

You might also like
Coronavirus: China reports most new cases since mid-April
Canadian Muslim COVID-19 Task Force (CMCTF) formed to deal with pandemic
Coronavirus: IMN raises concern over Sheikh Zakzaky's health
Famine of biblical proportions’ looms over humanity due to pandemic: UN food chief warns
Germany: Covid-19 immunization may launch at beginning of 2021
Half of Pakistanis unaware of COVID-19 risk factors: survey
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *