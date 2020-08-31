https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/corona-3.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-31 06:22:592020-08-31 10:08:40Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 25 million
Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 25 million
SHAFAQNA- The total number of novel COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed 25 million Sunday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.
The university’s running data showed the global COVID-19 infections stood at 25,009,739, while death toll from the disease hit 842,709, with the number of recoveries reaching 16,411,400.
The US remains the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with over 5.96 million cases and 182,779 deaths, AA reported.
