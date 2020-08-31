Coronavirus cases worldwide surpass 25 million

SHAFAQNA- The total number of novel COVID-19 cases worldwide surpassed 25 million Sunday, according to US-based Johns Hopkins University.

The university’s running data showed the global COVID-19 infections stood at 25,009,739, while death toll from the disease hit 842,709, with the number of recoveries reaching 16,411,400.

The US remains the hardest-hit country by the pandemic with over 5.96 million cases and 182,779 deaths, AA reported.