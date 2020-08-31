Missing persons in Libya near 10,000: rights group

SHAFAQNA- According to the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), some 10,000 people are currently missing in Libya.

Libya has faced a tidal wave of internal conflict that has claimed thousands of lives since Colonel Muammar Gaddafi’s overthrow in 2011.

Between civil wars, the Abu Salim prison massacre, Gaddafi’s regional conflicts and a tendency to “disappear” political dissidents during his reign, many thousands of Libyans have lost loved ones to political conflict and instability.

Sunday marks the International Day of the Disappeared. Each year August 30 draws attention to those who have gone missing and the resulting suffering of their families and friends, Aljazeera reported.