Mustapha Adib poised to be designated Lebanon PM

SHAFAQNA- Lebanese ambassador Mustapha Adib is set to be designated prime minister on Monday .

The post of prime minister must go to a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon’s sectarian system.

Mr Adib’s candidacy won vital political backing on Sunday from former prime ministers including Saad Hariri, who leads the biggest Sunni party, the Future Movement.

President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, is due to meet parliamentary blocs on Monday in official consultations to designate the new premier, The National reported.