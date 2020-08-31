Ashura observed in Pakistan with religious fervor

For Muslims, Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, marks the climax of the remembrance of Muharram, and commemorates the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of Muhammad (PBUH) at the Battle of Karbala on 10 Muharram in the year 61 AH ( October 10, 680 CE).

Imam Hussain’s (AS) uprising in Karbala is regarded as the symbol of resistance against oppressors by Muslims, as Imam with a small troop and his relatives stood up against injustice.

Shias account for 20 percent of the Muslim population in Pakistan and the country is home to the second largest Shia population after Iran. However the Sunni population in Pakistan also observes the month with religious spirit.

Iranians living in Islamabad and other cities of Pakistan also observed Ashura and held religious gatherings to pay homage the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (AS) and his companions at Karbala.

It is pertinent to mention that Sunni people in Pakistan facilitate Shias in holding religious gatherings while some of them also take part in Majlis. Many of the Sunni people observe fast on Ashura. Mourning processions were taken out in all major cities of Pakistan including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Gilgit, Faisalabad, Hyderabad, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Skardu.

Ulema highlighted the teachings of Imam Hussain (AS) and various aspects of Karbala tragedy. Thousands of people, including Sunnis distributed ‘Niaz’ (food, milk, soft drinks and water) to participants of the mourning processions. Elaborate security arrangements have been made to avoid any untoward incident during the mourning processions.