Is it allowed to perform Sijdah on Torbah covered with inscription? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about performing Sijdah on Torbah covered with inscription?
Question: Is it allowed to Perform Sijdah on the side of Torbah with inscription (Torbah of Karbala) or is it advisable to take precaution?
The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: There is no problem, but it is better that there is no inscription on Torbah.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
