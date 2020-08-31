Date :Monday, August 31st, 2020 | Time : 09:54 |ID: 166707 | Print

Is it allowed to perform Sijdah on Torbah covered with inscription? The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani answered a question about performing Sijdah on Torbah covered with inscription?

Question: Is it allowed to Perform Sijdah on the side of Torbah with inscription (Torbah of Karbala) or is it advisable to take precaution?

The Grand Ayatollah Sobhani: There is no problem, but it is better that there is no inscription on Torbah.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

