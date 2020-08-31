Nigerian police open fire on Imam Hussein mourners, 2 killed

SHAFAQNA-The Nigerian police opened fire on Imam Hussein mourners in Kaduna and Zari , killing two persons and injuring others.

The IMN in a statement said “Armed policem opened fire in Zaria and Kaduna on religious mourners soon after completing this year’s processions “.

“As a consequence of these unprovoked attacks, two people in Kaduna lost their lives while many others were injured in both Kaduna and Zaria”, according to saharareporters.

“A number of arrests were also done by these murderous troops of Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai”, IMN said.

IHRC said that “The use of live ammunition against peaceful protestors and this case mourners taking part in a religious ceremony, are part of the Nigerian landscape under Buhari. We demand the Nigerian authorities cease their attacks, and begin an immediate process of restitution.”