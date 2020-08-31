Date :Monday, August 31st, 2020 | Time : 10:42 |ID: 166709 | Print

Nigerian police open fire on Imam Hussein mourners, 2 killed

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The Nigerian police opened fire on Imam Hussein mourners in Kaduna and Zari , killing two persons and injuring others.

The IMN  in a statement said “Armed policem opened fire in Zaria and Kaduna on religious mourners soon after completing this year’s processions “.

“As a consequence of these unprovoked attacks, two people in Kaduna lost their lives while many others were injured in both Kaduna and Zaria”, according to saharareporters.

“A number of arrests were also done by these murderous troops of Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai”, IMN said.

IHRC said that “The use of live ammunition against peaceful protestors and this case mourners taking part in a religious ceremony, are part of the Nigerian landscape under Buhari.  We demand the Nigerian authorities cease their attacks, and begin an immediate process of restitution.”

You might also like
Global "Free Zakzaky" protests planned for 15th April 2018
Nigerian govt. ban disputed by Islamic Movement+ Video
Al-Wefaq Condemns Nigeria Heinous Crime, Urges Release of Sheikh Al-Zakzaky
Nigeria: Boko Haram kills five hostages abducted in Borno state
Nigerian Army removes people from Katsina mosque
Ayatollah Ramazani urges Muslim states to demand guarantees on Sheikh Zakzaky health
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *