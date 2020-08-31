Date :Monday, August 31st, 2020 | Time : 10:00 |ID: 166713 | Print

What did Imam Hussain (AS) say about those who overcome with grief for maltreatment of Ahlul Bait (AS)?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Hussain (AS) who said: When the soul of a person is saddened because of Ahlul Bait’s (AS) maltreatment; it is Tasbeeh (praise to God, Glory be to God), and the sadness of such person is Ibadah (act of worship) [1].

