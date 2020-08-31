https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/imam-hussain2.jpg 154 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-08-31 10:00:272020-08-31 10:00:27What did Imam Hussain (AS) say about those who overcome with grief for maltreatment of Ahlul Bait (AS)?
What did Imam Hussain (AS) say about those who overcome with grief for maltreatment of Ahlul Bait (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from Imam Hussain (AS) who said: When the soul of a person is saddened because of Ahlul Bait’s (AS) maltreatment; it is Tasbeeh (praise to God, Glory be to God), and the sadness of such person is Ibadah (act of worship) [1].
[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 44, Page 278.
