Ammar Al-Quraysh, a Saudi praiser, passed away of Coronavirus+ Audio

SHAFAQNA- Haj Ammar Abdul Karim Al-Quraysh, the Saudi praiser and reciter of the Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), passed away.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting Jahaina al-Akhbariya, Haj Ammar Abdul Karim Al-Quraysh, a famous praiser and shrine reader, died a few weeks after enduring illness on the anniversary of the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) in the Safavid city of Qatif province in Saudi Arabia.

According to the family members of this fan, he died of the Corona virus (Covid-19).

Ammar Abdul Karim al-Quraysh, in addition to his eulogies and prayers, was known for social activities inside and outside of Saudi Arabia.

Hundreds of religious, cultural and social works have been left from this praiser, which are broadcast on religious networks.

He himself had said about a month ago that he knew that this disease and its spreading would prevent him from attending the mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (AS). He said in a speech: “Maybe I will not praise in the description of that Imam and maybe my feet will not reach his mourning ceremony anymore, but every particle of my body is for him and my heart beats in the path of the Imam Hussain (A.S)”.

