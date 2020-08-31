First commercial flight between Israel and UAE + Photos

SHAFAQNA- Various media outlets have reported the start of the first commercial flight between the Occupied Palestine and the UAE, crossing Saudi airspace.

A plane belonging to the Zionist regime “El-Al” company flew from Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, the capital of the regime, before noon today (Monday), to launch the first direct commercial flight between the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the UAE. For the first flight between Tel Aviv and Abu Dhabi, which will take place after the recent agreement between the Zionist regime and the UAE to normalize bilateral relations and pass through the airspace of Saudi Arabia, a Boeing 737 aircraft of El-Al Company has been allocated and on this occasion, the word “peace” was written in three languages, Arabic, English and Hebrew, on the windows of the cockpit.

Meanwhile, the plane was carrying official US and Israeli delegations to the UAE for a two-day official visit and talks with officials in various fields, including trade and tourism, to finalize the agreement of normalizing relations between Abu Dhabi and Tel Aviv. The high-level US delegation is headed by Jared Kushner, senior adviser to President Donald Trump, and Robert C. O’Brien United States National Security Advisor, and Israel’s National Security Adviser and National Security Council Director Meir Ben-Shabbat, also heads the delegation of this regime to the UAE.

On the other hand, Saudi officials, despite it doesn’t have public relations with the Zionist regime, agreed to allow El-Al’s plane to fly over the country in a three-hour flight between the Occupied Palestinian Territories and the UAE, and their excuse for doing so was that among the passengers are high-ranking American personalities.

It should be mentioned that three weeks ago, US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan issued a joint statement and announced that they had agreed to establish full relations between the regime and the UAE, and in this regard, delegations from both sides will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements in various fields, including the establishment of direct flights and the establishment of reciprocal embassies, while a final agreement is expected to be signed in the White House.



This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English