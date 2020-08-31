US Ambassador to Baghdad: We do not seek a permanent military presence in Iraq/we support any economic reform

SHAFAQNA- The US Ambassador to Baghdad has said that the country is not seeking a permanent presence in Iraq and stressed that Washington will support any economic reform in the new government.

“The United States is not seeking a permanent military presence in Iraq, there is a misunderstanding in this regard.” Matthew Toller, the US ambassador to Baghdad, said on Monday. “We hope that the Iraqi parliament will not reject the agreements that the Iraqi government has signed with Washington. The Strategic Framework Agreement between Iraq and the United States was approved by the Iraqi Parliament in 2008. It has become a law and everything we do is within the framework of this law,” he continued.

The US ambassador to Baghdad added: Everything we did recently was within the framework of a strategic agreement that we signed with the Iraqi government based on the common interests of the two countries. We hope that the Iraqi parliament will abide by these agreements and will not invalidate them. Regarding economic reforms in Iraq, he said: “The United States will welcome and support any attempt by the Iraqi government for economic reform.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English