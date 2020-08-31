African migrants left to die in Saudi coronavirus centres

SHAFAQNA-Hundreds of African migrants locked up in Saudi Arabia’s coronavirus detention facilities under terrible conditions, according to an investigation by The Sunday Telegraph.

The investigation, published on Sunday, revealed photos taken by migrants on their mobile phones showing dozens of emaciated men lying on the floor in multiple rows in small rooms with barred windows.

It’s hell in here. We are treated like animals and beaten every day,” Abebe, an Ethiopian who has been held at one of the centres for more than four months, told The Sunday Telegraph, AlJazeera reported.

Other migrants said they were beaten using electric cords, with guards hurling racial abuse at them.

The Sunday Telegraph has found many of the migrants who were slated for deportation five months ago have been left to rot in disease-ridden detention centres. “We have been left to die here,” said one, who said he has been locked in a room the size of a school classroom and not been outside since March.