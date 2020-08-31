Qatar-UAE discrimination case returns to top UN court

SHAFAQNA-The three-year-old crisis pitting Qatar against several Middle East nations returns to the International Court of Justice on Monday with hearings in a case between Doha and UAE.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in June 2017, imposing wide-ranging punitive measures, including banning Qatari planes from their airspace, closing Qatar’s only land border with Saudi Arabia and expelling Qatari citizens, according to AlJazeera.

In 2018, Qatar took the UAE to ICJ in The Hague, accusing Abu Dhabi of “discriminatory” behaviour, including the expulsion of Qataris, and a maritime and air blockade.

The hearings will be “devoted to the preliminary objections raised by the United Arab Emirates” against Qatar’s case, with the UAE speaking first on Monday at 1300 GMT, and Qatar responding on Wednesday, the ICJ said.

The hearings are taking place by video link because of the coronavirus pandemic.