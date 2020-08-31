Date :Monday, August 31st, 2020 | Time : 17:39 |ID: 166821 | Print

Qatar-UAE discrimination case returns to top UN court

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The three-year-old crisis pitting Qatar against several Middle East nations returns to the International Court of Justice on Monday with hearings in a case between Doha and UAE.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the UAE and Egypt severed ties with Qatar in June 2017, imposing wide-ranging punitive measures, including banning Qatari planes from their airspace, closing Qatar’s only land border with Saudi Arabia and expelling Qatari citizens, according to AlJazeera.

In 2018, Qatar took the UAE to ICJ in The Hague, accusing Abu Dhabi of “discriminatory” behaviour, including the expulsion of Qataris, and a maritime and air blockade.

The hearings will be “devoted to the preliminary objections raised by the United Arab Emirates” against Qatar’s case, with the UAE speaking first on Monday at 1300 GMT, and Qatar responding on Wednesday, the ICJ said.

The hearings are taking place by video link because of the coronavirus pandemic.

You might also like
US Secretary of State talks with Saudi, allies end without any breakthrough
Iran lauds global awareness to Yemen disaster
Mahmoud Abbas: Peace will not be achieved through normalization of relations between Israel & Arab countries
Reasons behind the eventual withdrawal of Kuwait from PGCC
Ex-envoy: Saudi and other aggressors in Yemen trapped in a huge swamp
UAE to increase capacity of Mosques to 50%
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *