Ankara condemns disrespect for Quran in Norway

SHAFAQNA-IQNA:Turkey on Sunday strongly denounced disrespect towards the Holy Quran, in a recent demonstration organized by an anti-Islamic group in Norway.

At an anti-Islam protest Saturday in the capital Oslo held by the far-right group Stop the Islamization of Norway (SION), a protester tore out pages of the Quran and spat on them.

In a statement, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said they expect such actions to be prevented.

Noting that Turkey will continue its fight against fascist and racist movements, the ministry called on European politicians and authorities to take this issue seriously and make efforts in this regard, Anadolu Agency reported.

Such actions against the Muslim Holy Book have increased in recent years in Scandinavian countries which claim they are leading in democracy, human rights and the rule of law, it added.

On Friday, a copy of the Quran was burned by supporters of Rasmus Paludan, the leader of Danish far-right party Stram Kurs (Tight Direction), in Malmo, Sweden.

 

