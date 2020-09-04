A historical survey of Imam Ridha (A.S) holy shrine’s Muharram endowments

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: A review of endowment letters and historical documents with Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine shows that a great number of benefactors have had endowment and charity activities meant for supporting mourning ceremonies during the month of Muharram.

Although this years’ Muharram is affected by the coronavirus pandemic restrictions and mourning ceremonies cannot be held like the past, name and memory of those who endowed all or part of their property for holding mourning ceremonies of Muharram are really alive.

Benevolence of people of Mashhad

Mourning and eulogy ceremonies for the Infallible Imams (AS) are among most important events attracting endowments dedicated to Astan Quds Razavi. The late Haj Mohammad Ghassem Malek al-Tojjar was one of the people who dedicated three out of six shares of his farm in Shamsabad and two out of five parts of his water mill in Mashhad’s Hajiabad in 1277/1898 to Imam Reza (AS) holy shrine so that parts of their revenue could be spent on mourning ceremonies of first ten days of Muharram and Friday nights at Dar al-Siadah.

The late Seyyed Mirza Sarraf also attended to this rubric of Razavi endowments and endowed a farm in Tous, half of two stores, half of one public bath known as bath of garden, half of Mirkariz aqueduct located outside Noqan gate, a pair of Gonbadvaz farms, five houses and one farm in Farmad in 1278/1899.

Ayatollah Vaez Tabasi, former custodian of AQR, is also another benefactor who endowed a library and a husseiniyah in Mashhad in order to be used for Muharram mourning ceremonies and all other related activities.

According to the endowment letters, some parts of the revenues of the endowments have to be given to five scholars of Mashhad so that they can arrange and hold mourning ceremonies in their houses.

Eulogy recitation in the land of the 8th Imam

Some other endowments have also been done by other lovers of Imam Reza (AS) in other towns of the province. The incomes of these endowments are also spent on holding mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein (AS). For example, the late Mahdi Gholi Khan Gharaei endowed a farm in Torbat Heydarieh, a garden in Mohammadabad, nine out of twelve shares of a water mill and some other properties in 1289/ 1910 to the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) to be used in mourning ceremonies for Imam Hussein (AS) in Muharram and Safar months.

The late Mirza Saeed Khan Mo’tamen al-Malek has endowed all shares of Fat’habad (Saeedabad) farmland in Chenaran in 1292/ 1913 so that one tenth of its income shall be spent on mourning ceremonies during the first ten days of Muharram and Friday nights.

Finally, the late Hossein Hejazi Zanjani has also endowed some of his properties in Torbat Heydarieh in 1387/ 2008 for use in public utility.