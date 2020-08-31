Macron arrives in Lebanon on his second trip in less than a month

SHAFAQNA- French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Beirut, Lebanon.

This is his second trip in less than a month, as he had traveled to Lebanon after the explosion in the port of Beirut.

According to the meeting schedule announced this morning by the French Embassy; Tonight, Macron will begin his journey by meeting Lebanese singer Fayrouz at her home, away from media coverage.

The French embassy said in a statement: “This visit also provides an opportunity for the French president to attend the celebration of the 100th anniversary of Lebanon’s independence.”

Macron is scheduled to attend the 100th anniversary of Lebanon’s independence in the Jbeil region, after which he will travel to the port of Beirut to meet with representatives of the United Nations and civil society delegations.

A formal welcoming ceremony for Macron will be held at the Presidential Palace in Baabda on Tuesday at noon, during which Lebanese President Michel Aoun will host a luncheon in honor of the French president.

Macron will also visit Rafic al-Hariri Hospital in Beirut. He will also meet with Lebanese political officials and hold a press conference at the end of the trip.

