Date :Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 | Time : 06:40 |ID: 166969 | Print

Muslim scholars slam desecration of the Quran

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQNA- The International Union for Muslim Scholars on Monday denounced recent desecrations of the holy Quran in Scandinavia.

Desecration of the holy Quran is an “incitement to terrorism and belittling of sacred values,” said Ali Al-Qaradaghi, secretary general of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS), on Facebook.

Al-Qaradaghi also urged Muslims to strictly follow the teachings of Islam and not respond to extremism with extremism, AA reported.

 

You might also like
Medina's Quran Printing Complex resumes activities
A Rare Copy of the Quran that cannot be Seen with the Naked Eye in the Al-Haydariyah…
Indian Traditional Islamic Wedding
Fifteenth edition of the World Cultural Festival of the Martyrdom Spring started in Karbala +Photos
Quranic Park of Dubai Listed among Great Places to Visit
A Filipino woman converted to Islam+ Photos
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *