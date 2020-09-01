Muslim scholars slam desecration of the Quran

SHAFQNA- The International Union for Muslim Scholars on Monday denounced recent desecrations of the holy Quran in Scandinavia.

Desecration of the holy Quran is an “incitement to terrorism and belittling of sacred values,” said Ali Al-Qaradaghi, secretary general of the International Union for Muslim Scholars (IUMS), on Facebook.

Al-Qaradaghi also urged Muslims to strictly follow the teachings of Islam and not respond to extremism with extremism, AA reported.