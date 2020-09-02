Date :Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 | Time : 06:27 |ID: 166978 | Print

Restrictions on call to prayer in South Africa

SHAFAQNA –A court in Pretoria has ordered a a facility to stop broadcasting the call to prayer through loudspeakers.

The move came barely a week after a judge in the coastal city of Durban ordered the Madrasah Taleemuddeen Islamic institute to tone down its adhan after a complaint by a neighbor accusing the facility of making “noise.”

“Though attempts to silence the adhan have been few in number, those these exist as is the case in KwaZulu-Natal, Pretoria, and Cape Town are utterly unacceptable,” Iqbal Jassat, an official with advocacy group Media Review Network (MRN) told Anadolu Agency by phone.

Jassat said they deplore how some of the complaints against the adhan have been motivated by hate or political reasons.

He called on authorities to be mindful of Islamophobic tendencies whenever complaints are lodged.

“Hate, bigotry and religious intolerance must not be rewarded by silencing the adhan,” he said.

Muslims make up about 3% of South Africa’s 57 million population. They are actively involved in all sectors of South Africa’s economy.

 

 

