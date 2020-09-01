Hamas and Israel agree to end Gaza escalation

SHAFAQNA- Hamas said they had reached a deal with Israel to end more than three weeks of cross-border attacks.

After talks with Qatari envoy Mohammed el-Emadi, “an understanding was reached to rein in the latest escalation and end [Israeli] aggression against our people”, the office of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said on Monday.

There was no immediate comment by Israel. The Israeli army has carried out attacks on Gaza almost daily since August 6 in what it says is a response to the airborne incendiary devices and, less frequently, rockets launched into southern Israel.