Date :Tuesday, September 1st, 2020 | Time : 07:58 |ID: 166987 | Print

Hamas and Israel agree to end Gaza escalation

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Hamas said they had reached a deal with Israel to end more than three weeks of cross-border attacks.

After talks with Qatari envoy Mohammed el-Emadi, “an understanding was reached to rein in the latest escalation and end [Israeli] aggression against our people”, the office of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar said on Monday.

There was no immediate comment by Israel. The Israeli army has carried out attacks on Gaza almost daily since August 6 in what it says is a response to the airborne incendiary devices and, less frequently, rockets launched into southern Israel.

You might also like
PM Hariri: Israel wants new war against Lebanon
Palestinian PM calls on world to boycott Trump plan: Palestinians’ Rights not for sale!
Israel, Saudi Arabia hail Trump’s bellicose tone on Iran
Gaza, Israel Gaza: Two police officers killed in an explosion blamed to be due an Israeli airstrike
Mandela urges South Africa to cut off ties with Israel
Al-Zahar: ‘Calm, in Return for Calm’ can’t last forever
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *