90% of countries report disruptions to health systems since COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

SHAFAQNA- 90% of countries reported disruptions to health systems since COVID-19 pandemic, according to WHO. Publishing its first survey on the impact of the outbreak on health systems based on 105 countries’ reports, WHO found that low and middle-income nations reported the most significant difficulties.

Data had been collected in five regions from March to June for what the UN health body said was its first indicative global pulse survey on the impact of the virus. “The survey shines a light on the cracks in our health systems, but it also serves to inform new strategies to improve healthcare provision during the pandemic and beyond,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the organization’s chief, according to AA.

 

