What is the ruling on fasting and working on the Day of Ashura? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about fasting and working on the Day of Ashura.

Question: Is working on the Day of Ashura Haram or Makrooh?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is appropriate that at the times of the martyrdom of Ahlul Bait (AS), shopkeepers close (shops); and if opening of shops is considered as disrespect, must avoid it.

Question: What is the ruling on fasting on the Day of Ashura?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Makrooh to fast on the Day of Ashura; but it is appropriate that the human being refrains from eating and drinking until afternoon (Asr) without having the intention of fasting.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA