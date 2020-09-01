What is the ruling on fasting and working on the Day of Ashura? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/Ayat-Sistani.jpg 224 225 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-09-01 09:52:182020-09-01 09:52:18What is the ruling on fasting and working on the Day of Ashura? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about fasting and working on the Day of Ashura.
Question: Is working on the Day of Ashura Haram or Makrooh?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is appropriate that at the times of the martyrdom of Ahlul Bait (AS), shopkeepers close (shops); and if opening of shops is considered as disrespect, must avoid it.
Question: What is the ruling on fasting on the Day of Ashura?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: It is Makrooh to fast on the Day of Ashura; but it is appropriate that the human being refrains from eating and drinking until afternoon (Asr) without having the intention of fasting.
